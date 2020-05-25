WINNIPEG -- A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a collision with two city buses on Portage Avenue last month.

Brandon Lee Hunter, 25, was arrested Sunday and charged in connection to the crash on April 7 at Portage Avenue and Vaughn Street.

Hunter, who is from the Ebb and Flow First Nation, has been charged with several offences, including robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and three counts of failure to comply with conditions.

He has been detained in custody, and none of the charges have been tested in court.

The vehicle was stolen from the 1100 block of Arlington Street earlier that day. Winnipeg police said in a press conference on Monday the vehicle had been left running while the victim had been getting items out of the back.

Before hitting the bus, Const. Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police said the truck almost hit several pedestrians crossing Portage Avenue.

Murray added this incident is a textbook example of the dangers stolen vehicles pose on the street and to the public.

“I believe about 90 per cent of stolen vehicles are with the use of keys. About half of that, the vehicle is left running, which it was in this case,” he said. “Stolen vehicles on the street are very dangerous, again this is a great example of what a vehicle might do."

He added only four passengers on the buses had minor injuries from the crash.