NDP promises to renew prescription drug funding
Prescription drugs (File image)
Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 10:47AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, September 3, 2019 10:49AM CST
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew is promising to restore funding to a drug program that assists nearly 1100 Manitoba residents.
A news release from the NDP said the special drug program, which helps cover medication costs for some with life-threatening illnesses, had previously been cut by the Pallister government.
The New Democrats also say they’ll freeze Pharmacare deductible rates, which they claim have increased by a total of 5 percent since 2016.
Tuesday’s announcement also promises to increase the use of generic and what are called “bio-similar” drugs and to look to develop bulk drug-buying plans in cooperation with other provinces.
Kinew says if elected, his government will do what it can to push federal authorities to institute a national drug plan.