

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew is promising to restore funding to a drug program that assists nearly 1100 Manitoba residents.

A news release from the NDP said the special drug program, which helps cover medication costs for some with life-threatening illnesses, had previously been cut by the Pallister government.

The New Democrats also say they’ll freeze Pharmacare deductible rates, which they claim have increased by a total of 5 percent since 2016.

Tuesday’s announcement also promises to increase the use of generic and what are called “bio-similar” drugs and to look to develop bulk drug-buying plans in cooperation with other provinces.

Kinew says if elected, his government will do what it can to push federal authorities to institute a national drug plan.