The City of Winnipeg said it’s at an impasse with the transit union after more than six months of bargaining, according to a Monday news release.

According to Michael Jack, the chief corporate services officer with the City of Winnipeg, the city made a proposal to the Amalgamated Transit Union 1505 on July 3.

It included a higher wage offer, removed provisions to allow for the introduction of flexible spare operators, and strengthened retired operator provisions, he said in a release.

The city said that offer was rejected.

“We continue to be disappointed in ATU’s unwillingness to bargain productively,” Jack said. “Unfortunately, a strike initiated by ATU in September is now more likely than ever when they know it will be most disruptive to passengers and residents.”

CTV News has requests in to the transit union for comment about the impasse, but hasn’t yet received a response.

Last month, ATU 1505 president Aleem Chaudhary expressed concern over a city plan to hire close to 200 more part-time transit workers.

He said the city isn’t willing to pay them what the union feels is an appropriate wage. The union says the part-time workers would be paid $10 less per hour and wouldn’t get benefits.

“They're looking at hiring some part-timers but as it is right now we have a 10 per cent turnover with the full-timers, which if it was a private industry so many red flags would be going up, but it seems to be normal business as usual in Winnipeg Transit,” Chaudhary said.

Transit drivers have been without a contract since January.