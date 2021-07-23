WINNIPEG -- The federal government has announced $21 million in new funding for nine Manitoba infrastructure, culture and recreation projects.

The announcement was made in a Friday news release.

Among projects highlighted in the announcement are a multi-use arbour and powwow grounds on the Brokenhead Ojibway reserve, a number of efficiency upgrades to the University of Manitoba’s central energy plant, and a new community centre to replace an aging facility in the community of Oakville, Man.

The new community centre in Oakville, about 60 kilometres west of Winnipeg, will replace the existing community hall that is nearing the end of its lifespan. The new 10,500 square-foot facility will serve as a hub in the community and centralize community, cultural, and sporting venues in one location.

“The need for this centre has become more important with Oakville’s rising population. It will serve our citizens well and raise the quality of living in this strong community,” said Kameron Blight, reeve of the RM of Portage la Prairie.

A new multi-use arbour and powwow grounds on Brokenhead Reserve will provide space for a multitude of activities, including cultural teachings and workshops, traditional ceremonies, as well as community celebrations and events for the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation and other First Nations in proximity.

Brokenhead Ojibway Nation Chief Deborah Smith said constructing a powwow arbour for the hosting of their Annual Treaty Day Powwow has been a long-term vision for Brokenhead.

“The arbour will be a central gathering hub in the region to be used for cultural teachings and workshops, cultural programming, and community events,” Smith said.

“Constructing an arbour in our community has been a top priority for Brokenhead. With support from ICIP (Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program), we are thrilled to see this vision finally become a reality this year."

Other projects included in Friday’s funding announcement include improving access to water infrastructure in several municipalities, creating an urban tree canopy in Selkirk, Man., and building or renovating key facilities in different locations to respond to community needs and make the buildings more energy efficient.

Ottawa is investing more than $21 million in these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the ICIP. For projects requiring consultations with Indigenous groups, federal funding is conditional on consultation requirements being met. The Government of Manitoba is investing over $4.8 million and other funding partners are contributing over $26.9 million combined.