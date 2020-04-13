'Not the time to lift anything': Manitoba extends public health orders for two weeks
Manitoba's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin holds a press conference in Winnipeg on Jan. 23, 2020. (Source: Michelle Gerwing/ CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will have to continue to physical distance and follow a host of other guidelines for at least two weeks more, provincial health officials say.
On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, announced the public health orders are now extended to April 28 with the following measures remaining in effect:
The original public health orders were issued on March 30, and were set to expire on April 14.
“I’m looking at potentially even later this week at certain operation to enhance these orders,” said Roussin. “This is not the time to lift anything.”
He did note, “If we can double our efforts, we may be weeks away from scaling back some of these restrictions.”
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS
Gatherings
- Public gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people at any indoor or outdoor place or premises;
- The limit is enforced for places of worship, gatherings and family events such as weddings and funerals; and
- The limit does not apply to a facility where health-care or social services are provided including child-care centres and homeless shelters.
Restaurants
- All restaurants are prohibited from serving food for eat-in dining; and
- Restaurants can prepare and serve food for delivery or takeout as long as physical distancing is enforced.
Non-essential Businesses
- All businesses that are not listed in the schedule of critical services that accompanies the order must remain closed;
- The closure order does not prevent these businesses from operating on a remote basis;
- Businesses may accept orders on the Internet, or over the phone for delivery or pickup, as long as the employees are not working at the place of business;
- The order does not prevent employees or others from coming into the business to perform repairs, to provide security services;
- Nothing in the order restricts the operations of delivery of services by the federal or provincial governments or a municipality; and
- The order does not affect institutions, agencies and other service providers who provide health-care services.