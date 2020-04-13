WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will have to continue to physical distance and follow a host of other guidelines for at least two weeks more, provincial health officials say.

On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, announced the public health orders are now extended to April 28 with the following measures remaining in effect:

The original public health orders were issued on March 30, and were set to expire on April 14.

“I’m looking at potentially even later this week at certain operation to enhance these orders,” said Roussin. “This is not the time to lift anything.”

He did note, “If we can double our efforts, we may be weeks away from scaling back some of these restrictions.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS

Gatherings

Public gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people at any indoor or outdoor place or premises;

The limit is enforced for places of worship, gatherings and family events such as weddings and funerals; and

The limit does not apply to a facility where health-care or social services are provided including child-care centres and homeless shelters.

Restaurants

All restaurants are prohibited from serving food for eat-in dining; and

Restaurants can prepare and serve food for delivery or takeout as long as physical distancing is enforced.

Non-essential Businesses