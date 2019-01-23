

CTV Winnipeg





A tower with 119 rental housing units and commercial space on the ground level will soon replace a small, commercial building across from the Winnipeg Art Gallery, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The tower at 290 Colony Street, dubbed ‘Arts District’, will include apartments for visiting and local artists and tenants at a number of income levels, with 46 units to be offered at affordable rates and the rest at market and premium rates.

It’s being developed by the UWCRC 2.0, an offshoot of the University of Winnipeg Community Renewal Corporation, the entity behind another mixed-income level housing complex at Portage Avenue and Memorial Boulevard.

The building will be designed to be accessible, with 10 per cent of units built to be barrier free, other suites visitable and all common areas accessible.

Construction will be funded in part by $26 million in Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation financing, said representatives of the federal government: Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos, who is also the minister responsible for CMHC, and the MP for the area Robert-Falcon Ouellette.

The tower is expected to be completed in July 2020.