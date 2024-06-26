WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • New musical 'Ma-Buhay' opens on Thursday in Winnipeg

    Andrea Macasaet with the ensemble of 'Ma-Buhay.' (Source: Rainbow Stage) Andrea Macasaet with the ensemble of 'Ma-Buhay.' (Source: Rainbow Stage)
    Share

    ‘Ma-Buhay,’ Manitoba’s first fully Filipino musical, is about to take centre stage and make its world premiere.

    The show, which features music and lyrics from Winnipeg’s Joseph Sevillo, is set to open on Thursday at Rainbow Stage.

    ‘Ma-Buhay’ tells the story of three young Filipino people from different economic backgrounds as they compete in a singing competition.

    It’s the first musical every commissioned and developed by Rainbow Stage and features Andrea Macasaet, who was in the original Broadway cast of ‘Six.’

    The show is on from June 27 to July 14. Tickets can be purchased online.

    - With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News