New musical 'Ma-Buhay' opens on Thursday in Winnipeg

‘Ma-Buhay,’ Manitoba’s first fully Filipino musical, is about to take centre stage and make its world premiere.

The show, which features music and lyrics from Winnipeg’s Joseph Sevillo, is set to open on Thursday at Rainbow Stage.

‘Ma-Buhay’ tells the story of three young Filipino people from different economic backgrounds as they compete in a singing competition.

It’s the first musical every commissioned and developed by Rainbow Stage and features Andrea Macasaet, who was in the original Broadway cast of ‘Six.’

The show is on from June 27 to July 14. Tickets can be purchased online.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.