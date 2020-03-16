WINNIPEG -- One additional presumptive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Manitoba.

Manitoba Public Health officials announced the province's most recent case of COVID-19 is a man in his 80s who lives in Winnipeg. The province said it appears all cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba were exposed through recent travel.

Patient contact and public health investigations are ongoing.

Currently, there are a total of eight COVID-19 cases in the province; seven have been lab-confirmed.

INTERNATIONAL TRAVELLERS TOLD TO SELF-ISOLATE

"Public health officials are strongly advising all Manitobans, including health-care providers, to cancel or postpone any non-essential international travel," the province said in a news release. "They are also recommending all international travellers self-isolate and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after returning to Canada."

The province said it is working to have guidelines in place for health-care and critical infrastructure workers who return from international travel, to address any impacts on essential services.

SURGERIES MAY BE POSTPONED

The province said some surgeries may be postponed if the surgeon determines it can be safely delayed for three months or more without having a significant impact on the patients' health.

"The goal is to protect patients who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19," the province said.

Patients that will be affected by the cancellations will include people over 70 years old, people with significant underlying health issues, and people who are immune-compromised.

The province said patients will be contacted directly.