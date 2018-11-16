

CTV Winnipeg





A new water treatment opened in the RM of Gimli Friday.

Infrastructure and Communities Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton and RM of Gimli Mayor Lynn Greenberg were on hand for the official opening.

“These vital upgrades to the community’s aging water infrastructure have renewed the water distribution system and extended its life, ensuring clean drinking water will be available to residents of Gimli and Pelican Beach for years to come,” said Champagne in a news release.

The project consisted of the construction of a new water treatment plant at the existing Gimli Industrial Park reservoirs, two new wells, and the installation of 8,000 metres of pipeline. An additional 1,200 metres of water main were replaced, as well as 140 metres of services piping to property lines and related work for 35 existing properties.

Wharton said all levels of government worked together to make this possible.

“The completion of this project means water will be treated to a higher quality and will lay the foundation for future drinking water system expansions in the municipality.”

The federal government provided $3.5 million for the project, while the provincial government and RM of Gimli each provided $1.75 million.