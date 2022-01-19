NHL releases Jets schedule to make up postponed games

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Jets now know when they will play all their postponed games from earlier this season.

The Jets had nine games postponed between Dec. 21 and Jan. 16 due to COVID-19 and related attendance restrictions.

The makeup schedule is:

· Feb. 8 at home against the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. This game was originally scheduled for Dec. 27;

· Feb. 11 on the road against the Dallas Stars at 7:30 p.m. The game was originally set to be played Dec. 22;

· Feb. 12 in Nashville against the Predators at 6 p.m. This was originally scheduled for Dec. 21;

· Feb. 14 to host the Chicago Blackhawks starting at 8 p.m. The game was originally set for Dec. 29;

· The Jets will again play Minnesota at home on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. This is being made up for the game scheduled for Jan. 10;

· The following day on Feb. 17, Winnipeg will host the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 8;

· Winnipeg will again be at home against the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m., making up for the originally schedule Jan. 16 date;

· Feb. 21 Winnipeg will be in Calgary to face the Flames at 3 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for New Year's Eve; and

· March 24 the Ottawa Senators will be in Winnipeg starting at 7 p.m. These two teams were originally supposed to play on Jan. 15.

The team also noted the start time has changed for the home game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Apr. 27. The game will now start at 6:30 p.m.