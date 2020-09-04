WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The announcement, coming in a news bulletin Friday afternoon, said there have been 1,273 cases of COVID-19 since early March.

Of the new cases, one is in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, two are from the Southern Health Region, and six cases are in the Winnipeg Health Region.

There are currently 422 active cases and 835 people have recovered.

Eleven people are in hospital, with one person in intensive care.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 16.

Health officials also confirmed that after preliminary investigations, the two new cases in the Southern Health Region are not connected to Bethesda Place.

On Thursday, 1,737 tests were performed, bringing the total number of lab tests to 142,718 since early February.

Manitobans are being advised to continue to practice the fundamentals ahead of the long weekend to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"This means not going out while you feel ill, practising proper hand hygiene, covering your cough, and physical distancing when you are with people outside your household. If you cannot physically distance, wear a mask," the province said in the news bulletin. "If you are travelling, remember to be ‘COVID-Careful’ by gassing up at home and ensuring all supplies are packed with you, so extra stops do not need to be made along the way."

The next COVID-19 news conference is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, because of the upcoming holiday Monday.