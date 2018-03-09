

No charges will be laid against a Winnipeg police officer who was accused of injuring a 14-year-old female last year, said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

The IIU said on Sept. 2, 2017, Winnipeg Police responded to a car being stolen from the area of Magnus Avenue and Charles Street. When the police stopped the stolen vehicle, one of the passengers took off running, and was chased by police.

The IIU said the officer pushed her from behind, causing her to fall onto her shoulder and break her left clavicle.

The IIU became involved to determine if the officer used unnecessary and excessive force while apprehending the teen.

After its investigation, the IIU said the officer had a clear duty to take all reasonable steps to apprehend the girl and that, in the circumstances, his actions were reasonable and appropriate.