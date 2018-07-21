Featured
No Name chicken nuggets recalled
One reported illness has been reported as a result of the No Name Chicken Nuggets. (source: Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 11:18AM CST
Loblaw Companies is recalling packages of their No Name brand of chicken nuggets due to potential salmonella contamination.
The recall notice issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency lists the 907 gram bag to either be returned or thrown out.
There has been one reported case of illness associated and another potential illness associated with consuming the product