WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is reporting a second consecutive day without a new COVID-19 case.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the province said the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases identified since March 12 remains at 304.

Of the current cases, 292 individuals are listed as recovered, while five cases remain active.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba remains at seven.

The province said only 234 laboratory tests were performed on Tuesday. Since February, a total of 54,614 tests have been completed.

The province holds news conferences to discuss COVID-19 cases on Monday and Thursday, and sends a bulletin on weekdays listing the number of cases, tests, and recoveries.