A Winnipeg man found guilty by a jury of second degree murder in the August 2012 death of Simone Sanderson has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 12 years.

Kyllan Ellis, 30, received the sentence this morning in Winnipeg with members of both his family and Sanderson’s in the courtroom.

Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Chris Martin said he was compelled to increase the period of parole eligibility by an additional two years, in part, because of a lack of any reasonable explanation for Sanderson’s death or acceptance of responsibility on Ellis’ behalf.

“This case is tragic and heart-wrenching in many ways,” Justice Martin told court.

Second degree murder carries an automatic penalty of life in prison with no chance of parole for a minimum of 10 years.

Sanderson, 23, was last seen alive on August 26, 2012.

Her body was found a week later, concealed in an empty lot at the corner of Main Street and Burrows Avenue.

Martin told court he accepts the injuries which lead to Sanderson’s death were caused by Ellis after the two had met for the first time and had physical altercation in the area where Sanderson’s body was discovered.

“It was a fierce combination of beating, choking and stabbing,” Martin told court. “These injuries would’ve required extreme force.”

“This appears to have been an impulsive or on-the-sudden crime.”

Sanderson’s family shared victim impact statements in court.

In a statement prepared by her grandmother Betty-Ann Sanderson read in court by the Crown, Sanderson said she lost her joy and peace in life when she lost Simone.

“She was like a daughter to me,” Betty-Ann’s statement read. “I was angry and devastated.”

Sanderson’s father wrote in his victim impact statement “the emotional impact has been overwhelming grief, anger, and disconnection from life.”

“The emotional impact associated with all of this is enormous and complicated.”

Ellis pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in May.

His lawyer Mike Cooke was seeking parole eligibility in 10 years.

Crown attorney Joanna Kostiuk made no specific recommendation on parole eligibility but told court the minimum period of 10 years would not be appropriate.

Kostiuk told court it was difficult to make a recommendation because there are “so many unknowns in this case. Too many unknowns.”

Kostiuk told court there’s a lack of information regarding the circumstances of Sanderson’s death and unknowns regarding Ellis.

“The one thing we don’t really know is why this senseless and horrific killing occurred,” Kostiuk told court. “The level of violence was extreme.”

Kostiuk said the only information available is that Sanderson may have been killed because she took Ellis’ keys.

Court heard Ellis was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 19 but the Crown said little information is available about Ellis’ history or future risks associated with the illness.

The Crown told court it could be a mitigating factor but does not reduce his moral culpability.

Kostiuk explained to Justice Martin that Ellis’ mental health may have had an impact on his life but added there was no evidence introduced in the trial that the illness played a specific role in Sanderson’s death.

A defence of not criminally responsible was not used in the case.

“He presents as someone who’s lost but he now also presents as someone who’s dangerous,” Kostiuk told court.

Justice Martin told court it would be a mistake to connect Ellis’ schizophrenia diagnosis with Sanderson’s death but added he is sympathetic to his plight because it’s a dreadful condition to have to live with.

“There’s no evidence to connect his illness with the act,” Martin told court.

Ellis has been in custody since his arrest in April 2016.