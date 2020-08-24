WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is making it mandatory for all visitors to hospitals and healthcare centres to wear a non-medical mask next week.

The requirement, announced Monday, takes effect across the province on September 1.

In addition to visitors being required to wear a mask, the requirement also extends to outpatients attending appointments at clinics within hospitals and health centres across the province.

Primary care clinics and other locations providing health services are not currently included in the mask requirement, but the province is strongly encouraging people to wear a non-medical mask when seeking care.

The requirement is already in place in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, which is under the restricted level under the Pandemic Response System. The new level came into effect on Monday, and mandates masks in all indoor public places.

The province said visitors are asked to arrive at facilities with their own non-medical mask. Those without a mask will be advised of locations where they can be purchased, and in certain circumstances, they will be provided with one.

The non-medical mask requirement does not apply to children under the age of two, or to "those who have an underlying medical condition that may inhibit their ability to wear a mask."