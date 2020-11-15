WINNIPEG -- Monday will be back to school as usual for University of Manitoba students as a possible staff strike has been pushed back.

Mediation between the University of Manitoba and the University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) that was set to end Saturday night has been extended.

The original deadline was 11:59 p.m. Saturday, meaning if an agreement was not reached, a strike would start on Monday. The extension pushes the possibility of a strike back, at least for now.

The UMFA is bargaining for a new salary grid, a modest wage increase for the 2020-21 school year, and extra support for members with dependent care responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial government, however, has told school admin to cut labour costs by 2.5 per cent.

The UMFA said this is similar to when university staff went on strike for three weeks back in 2016.