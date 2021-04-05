WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition on Sunday night following a house fire in Winnipeg’s North End.

Crews from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the fire at a multi-family home in the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue at 8 p.m.

When they got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. Crews had the fire under control by 8:23 p.m.

Everyone inside the house got out before the fire paramedic service arrived. Paramedics assessed one person, who was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Images from the scene show significant damage to the outside of the house.

The fire is being investigated. There are no details yet on the cause of the fire or the cost of the damage.

Not even 10 minutes after the call came in for the Dufferin Avenue fire, crews responded to a separate fire at a house in the 100 block of Manila Road.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the home. Crews had the fire under control by 8:20 p.m.

Everyone inside the house got out safely before firefighters arrived at the scene, and crews found all the pets inside the home and got them back to their owners. No one was hurt.

The City of Winnipeg said this fire was accidental and caused by unattended cooking.