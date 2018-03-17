

CTV Winnipeg





A leisure centre in the North End was renamed on Saturday to honour Canada’s most decorated Indigenous veteran.

The North Centennial Recreation and Leisure Facility was officially renamed Sergeant Tommy Prince Place. A ceremony was held Saturday with a new building sign unveiled.

“Manitobans have great respect for the accomplishments and sacrifices made by soldiers such as Sergeant Tommy Prince,” said MLA Scott Johnston, who spoke at the ceremony.

Prince served in the Second World War and was also a member of the 2nd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry during the Korean War. He received 11 medals throughout his years of service.

“After the year of reconciliation, there’s a different tone with regards to our relationships with Indigenous peoples in our city, in our province, and across this great country,” said Point Douglas Councillor Mike Pagtakhan. “He’s (Tommy Prince) an icon of courage and strength not only in our city but across the world.”

The centre is located at 90 Sinclair Street. The city says it features an indoor pool, boardroom, classroom, community use room, a gymnasium, studio, and teaching kitchen.

There are also baseball diamonds and soccer fields outside the building. The city also has plans for a new spray pad this summer.

To honour the renaming, the centre is free to people on Saturday until 5 p.m., including a free swim.