North End thrift store closing due to theft, rising costs

D’arcy’s ARC Thrift Store has been a Main Street mainstay for the past 16 years, but the writing is on the wall – the second-hand store is shutting its doors in December.

The shop, located in a strip mall between Alfred and Aberdeen Avenues, sells everything from clothing and housewares to pet supplies and board games.

Proceeds from the thrift store help cover animal-related costs and other expenses at D’arcy’s Animal Rescue Centre (ARC), a non-profit animal shelter on Century Street.

A sign posted in the store’s window attributes the closure to “rising costs, increased retail theft, and concerns for staff and customers.”

“It’s not uncommon now to have knives and syringes pulled on [staff] on a weekly basis,” owner D’arcy Johnston told CTV News. “There’s been an assault there and it’s getting to the point where, you know, it’s over $2 shirts. I just don’t know what else I can do to make things better there.”

Johnston said he opted to not renew the lease due to a myriad of issues and the last day of operation is slated for December 21.

Johnston opened the thrift store in 2008 following the success of yard sales held at the shelter. He said the fundraisers were quite successful.

“I thought to myself, ‘How could we do this on a permanent basis?’’ Johnston recalled. “So we opened up.. and it took off like crazy.”

Items sold at the thrift store are donated by the public and priced to remain affordable. Johnston said the closure will leave a gap in the area for people looking for cheap, gently-used products.

“It’s tough to see, and I think it’s going to have a big impact on that community,” Johnston said. “I’ve been there for 30 years and I know the neighbourhood and I know a lot of people that shop at the store.”

Johnston said D’Arcy’s ARC doesn’t receive any government funding, so the thrift store’s shutdown could also impact the animal shelter’s bottom line.

“It’s a significant amount of money that comes back to the charity,” he explained. “I have to think of ways where I’m going find X amount of dollars to come back for the 2025 budget.”

Johnston noted the organization operates another second-hand store called Annie’s Attic Thrift Shop and Cat Café further down Main Street. He said there are no plans to shut down that location.

Anyone interested in donating clothing or other items can drop them off at Annie’s Attic (1560 Main Street).