Northern Manitoba legislature member acclaimed new Speaker

WINNIPEG -

A northern Manitoba NDP legislature member has been acclaimed as the next Speaker.

Tom Lindsey, who represents Flin Flon, took on the role in a special ceremony after his was the only name on the ballot.

Lindsey has held the northern riding since he was first elected in 2016.

He has served as caucus chair and the party's critic for natural resources and northern affairs.

Lindsey says he will maintain a collaborative and respectful government and ensure the legislature operates fairly.

Former Speaker Myrna Driedger announced she would not be seeking re-election earlier this year after taking office with the Progressive Conservatives in 1998 and serving two terms as Speaker.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.