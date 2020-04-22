WINNIPEG -- Manitobans have been stepping up to show their support for Nova Scotia after 22 people were killed in a rampage over the weekend.

Among the victims were a 23-year veteran of the RCMP, a teacher, a nurse and a retired firefighter. The investigation includes 16 crime scenes, including five structure fires where police found human remains.

A woman, originally from Manitoba, is missing in the aftermath of the mass shooting, according to her sister.

The shooter’s death brings the total death toll to 23.

MANITOBANS SHOW THEIR SUPPORT

Premier Brian Pallister, Mayor Brian Bowman, the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP all took to social media to express their condolences to the families of the victims.

“Winnipeg is with you,” tweeted Bowman.

Flags outside Winnipeg City Hall and the RCMP “D” Division headquarters were lowered in an act of solidarity.

The Manitoba Centre for Health Policy also posted that its staff has put out boots at their front doors to show they stand with Nova Scotians.

“Our hearts go out to those impacted by the tragedy in Nova Scotia,” the centre tweeted.

Winnipeggers are also using their windows to show support, with one house on Campbell Street hanging a rainbow heart with the words “Nova Scotia Strong.”

- With files from CTV’s Graham Slaughter, Nicole Bogart Josh Crabb and Alex Brown.