

CTV Winnipeg





If you want to snag a spot at Sunday’s Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party—act fast.

Tickets went on sale at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The free tickets sold out online ahead of Game 1 in the NHL Western Conference Final.

For Game 5, tickets will be limited to four per person, according to Economic Development Winnipeg and True North Sports + Entertainment.

The decision to keep the street party a ticketed event was made to satisfy safety concerns of the City of Winnipeg's Special Events Committee (SEC), said True North in a press release.

Organizers say 37,500 tickets are available on Ticketmaster and more will be offered at the gate subject to the 27,000 capacity.

True North says they printed 5,000 tickets that can be picked up at the Bell MTS Place Box Office.

Box office tickets are also limited to four per person.

Street party organizers are also reminding Winnipeg Jets seat holders that their game tickets gives them free access to the street party.

Gates for the street party will open at noon CT ahead of the 2 p.m. puck drop.