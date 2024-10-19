Oak Park Raiders topple Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings in final regular season game

Friday marked a big night for high school football, as 16 teams battled it out in the final stretch before the end zone.

In the AAAA division, the Oak Park Raiders dominated Brandon’s Vincent Massey Vikings with a 49-0 shutout.

Steinbach Regional Secondary School won 51-14 against Sturgeon Heights Collegiate.

River East Collegiate couldn’t get one point past Springfield Collegiate, losing 29-0.

Kildonan East Collegiate won against the Garden City Gophers, 43-35.

The Elmwood Giants stomped on the Sisler Spartans with a 44-28 win, while Kelvin High School fell to the Dakota Lancers, 19-0.

In the AAA division, Dryden High School lost 32-6 against Fort Frances High School, while St. John’s High School won 28-6 against Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute.

Playoffs kick off next week.