WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Oak Park Raiders topple Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings in final regular season game

    Share

    Friday marked a big night for high school football, as 16 teams battled it out in the final stretch before the end zone.

    In the AAAA division, the Oak Park Raiders dominated Brandon’s Vincent Massey Vikings with a 49-0 shutout.

    Steinbach Regional Secondary School won 51-14 against Sturgeon Heights Collegiate.

    River East Collegiate couldn’t get one point past Springfield Collegiate, losing 29-0.

    Kildonan East Collegiate won against the Garden City Gophers, 43-35.

    The Elmwood Giants stomped on the Sisler Spartans with a 44-28 win, while Kelvin High School fell to the Dakota Lancers, 19-0.

    In the AAA division, Dryden High School lost 32-6 against Fort Frances High School, while St. John’s High School won 28-6 against Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute.

    Playoffs kick off next week.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election

    The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News