Off-duty Winkler police officer charged with assault

WINNIPEG -

An officer with the Winkler Police Service has been charged with assault and uttering threats following an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU).

The investigation, which started on September 14, was the result of a notification by the RCMP regarding an alleged assault by an off-duty officer on September 11.

In a release, the IIU civilian director said there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred and authorized charges.

The officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

He was released on an undertaking on Oct 13, and is scheduled to appear in court on December 7 in Minnedosa, Man.

The IIU is asking the people who helped the injured male in Ditch Lake to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.

Because the matter is currently before the courts and the investigation is still ongoing, the IIU said no more information will be provided.

None of the charges have been proven in court.