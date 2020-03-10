WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg police officer was taken to hospital with a serious injury on Tuesday morning after she was attacked by a suspect.

The general patrol officer was leaving police headquarters around 3 a.m. after finishing her shift. Police said she was leaving through the north-west lobby when she saw a man interfering with a delivery person.

The off-duty officer followed the man outside of the building, where she was joined by two on-duty cadets. Cops say the suspect, without warning, turned and attacked the off-duty officer. She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cadets were able to subdue and arrest the suspect, with the help of a uniformed officer and another off-duty officer.

Bertram Charles Willcock, 35, has been charged with assaulting a police officer. He is in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.