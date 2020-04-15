Officers respond to serious incident in Centennial
Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 3:06PM CST
A Winnipeg Police Car remains on scene at Isabel Street and Ross Avenue.
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police responded to what they’re calling a “serious incident” in the Centennial neighbourhood.
Officers confirmed they were called to the area of Isabel Street and Ross Avenue at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said a number of units remain in the area, and residents and motorists can expect to see a police presence into the rush hour.
Details about the nature of the incident, including injuries, were not provided.
This is a developing story. More to come.