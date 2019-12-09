WINNIPEG -- RCMP have arrested a 23-year-old man after a minivan carrying six people was hit at an intersection on Highway 7, killing one person and injuring five others.

The crash happened on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 7 and Road 107 North, about five kilometres south of Fraserwood in the R.M. of Armstrong.

RCMP said a 23-year-old man from St. Andrews, Man., was driving a pickup truck when it collided with the minivan being driven by a 66-year-old Winnipeg man.

One 38-year-old passenger of the minivan was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Five others were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said the driver of the pickup truck was treated on scene for minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Arborg RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating the incident.