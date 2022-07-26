One dead, one injured in ATV crash on Manitoba First Nation

An ATV crash on a Manitoba First Nation on Saturday has left one person dead and another injured.

The crash took place around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday on Pauingassi First Nation.

According to RCMP, two people were travelling on an ATV when it went into a ditch, causing the two people to be thrown off.

The passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, sustained non life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a nursing station and then to Winnipeg for further treatment.

Police continue to investigate.