One hospitalized following crash involving motorcycle: police

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Tuesday morning.

According to Winnipeg police, the crash happened at approximately 6:50 a.m. at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Almey Avenue.

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The northbound lane of Lagimodiere was closed Tuesday morning as police investigated.

CTV Winnipeg will have an update when more information is available.