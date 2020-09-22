WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital on Monday following a house fire in Winnipeg’s Riverbend area.

Around 3:20 p.m., Winnipeg fire crews went to the fire at a one-storey home in the 100 block of Donan Street, where they found heavy smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters attacked the flames from inside the home, and extinguished the fire before 4 p.m.

Everyone inside the home got out before crews arrived. Paramedics took one person to hospital in stable condition. Fire crews also found two dogs and brought them back to their owner.

There are no damage estimates at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.