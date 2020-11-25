WINNIPEG -- A 33-year-old woman has died and a 32-year-old man is facing charges after a crash on Peguis First Nation.

On Nov. 24, RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on West Road at around 2:20 p.m.

Investigators believe the driver of the vehicle, the 32-year-old man, was going south on the road when he attempted to move to the side to make room for a vehicle coming in the other direction.

RCMP said when the driver moved over, he lost control of the vehicle and it went into the ditch.

The woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene. RCMP said she was from Fisher River Cree Nation.

There was also a 33-year-old man in the vehicle who suffered minor injuries.

The driver also only suffered minor injuries. The resident of God’s Lake Narrows is now facing a charge of impaired driving causing death.

RCMP continue to investigate. The charge against the man have not been proven in court.