WINNIPEG -- The performing arts consortium’s Home Routes/Chemin Chez Nous will offer a showcase of online live performances by Winnipeg artists from April 23 to 25.

According to a news release, the concerts feature Winnipeg’s best and brightest folk, roots and blues performers.

The event, ‘Winnipeg Weekend,’ will air the seven concerts via the Home Routes website or via their online Facebook live page.

After the live stream, Home Routes will post the concerts on their YouTube channel.

The first show on Thursday features Sierra Noble, a well-known singer-songwriter and fiddle player from Winnipeg. The full list of shows (all times Central) includes:

Thursday, April 23 at 2 p.m. -- Sierra Noble

Thursday, April 23 at 3 p.m. -- The New Customs

Friday, April 24 at 2 p.m. -- Nathan Rogers

Friday, April 24 at 3 p.m. -- Chenoa McKelvey of Juvel

Saturday, April 25 at 2p.m. -- Dan Frechette

Saturday April 25 at 3p.m. -- Jess Reimer & Jeremy Hamm

Saturday April 25 at 4p.m. --Double the Trouble

Concert watchers are being asked to offer a minimum suggested donation of $5.

Performers will share donation information, a virtual "tip jar,” and all money goes directly to the artist.