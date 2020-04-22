Online folk, roots and blues shows this weekend to feature Winnipeg performers
WINNIPEG -- The performing arts consortium’s Home Routes/Chemin Chez Nous will offer a showcase of online live performances by Winnipeg artists from April 23 to 25.
According to a news release, the concerts feature Winnipeg’s best and brightest folk, roots and blues performers.
The event, ‘Winnipeg Weekend,’ will air the seven concerts via the Home Routes website or via their online Facebook live page.
After the live stream, Home Routes will post the concerts on their YouTube channel.
The first show on Thursday features Sierra Noble, a well-known singer-songwriter and fiddle player from Winnipeg. The full list of shows (all times Central) includes:
- Thursday, April 23 at 2 p.m. -- Sierra Noble
- Thursday, April 23 at 3 p.m. -- The New Customs
- Friday, April 24 at 2 p.m. -- Nathan Rogers
- Friday, April 24 at 3 p.m. -- Chenoa McKelvey of Juvel
- Saturday, April 25 at 2p.m. -- Dan Frechette
- Saturday April 25 at 3p.m. -- Jess Reimer & Jeremy Hamm
- Saturday April 25 at 4p.m. --Double the Trouble
Concert watchers are being asked to offer a minimum suggested donation of $5.
Performers will share donation information, a virtual "tip jar,” and all money goes directly to the artist.