WINNIPEG -- A man from Ontario was arrested by Winnipeg police after officers said he was acting erratically with a weapon.

On Tuesday at 2:31 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Empress Street after reports that a man had a baseball bat and was acting erratically.

Police said he went into a business in the 1300 block of Ellice Avenue and when officers arrived, he still had the bat, and officers said he had doused himself in lighter fluid.

Police tried to calm the man down for about 25 minutes but were unsuccessful.

During the incident, police said the man swallowed a substance that he claimed was methamphetamine and he asked officers to shoot him. They said he also had a lighter and motioned that he was going to light it.

Members of the Tactical Support Team arrived and used a less-than-lethal projectile to take the man into custody.

He was uninjured but taken to hospital for drug-related reasons. Police believe methamphetamine played a role in the incident.

On Wednesday, the man was arrested and taken into custody.

A 31-year-one man from Thunder Bay, Ont. has been charged with possessing a weapon and mischief under $5,000/obstructing enjoyment.

He remains in custody. The charges against him have not been tested in court.