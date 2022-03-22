'Our crews are really busy right now': City workers hustling to fill potholes exposed by spring melt

Winnipeg -

With temperatures on the rise, the spring melt has begun to expose potholes on Winnipeg streets once covered by mounds of snow.

City of Winnipeg Communications Coordinator Ken Allen said crews are already hard at work, despite fewer craters on city roadways.

"Our crews are really busy right now,” Allen told CTV News. “So far this year, there have been actually a bit fewer potholes on city streets compared to last year. It really does depend to a large extent on Mother Nature.”

Allen said last winter brought freezing and thawing conditions throughout January and February causing potholes to pop up earlier in the winter.

This year, he expects crews to be busy in the weeks ahead temporarily patching potholes. He said the city has already had about 600 calls to 311 for requests to fill the street scourges.

“Given the amount of snow that’s accumulated this past winter that’s melting and the freeze, thaw conditions, our crews are going to be busy in the weeks ahead,” he said.

The patches being made right now are only temporary because of the wet and cold conditions. Crews will start using hot asphalt around mid-May to make more permanent repairs.

Allen said main routes, bus routes and collector streets are being tackled first, but the city still needs residents to report where other potholes are by calling or emailing 311 or by filling out an online form on the city’s website.