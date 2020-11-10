WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is closing many of the city-owned and operated outdoor recreation programs under the new Code Red restrictions.

The city announced Tuesday afternoon it will immediately close all city-owned and operated playgrounds, skate parks, and recreational sports fields.

Winter-based outdoor recreation spaces, such as city-owned toboggan slides and outdoor rinks, are also included in the closure even though they’re not operating yet.

City parks and dog parks remain open at this time, but residents are asked to maintain physical distancing while using the spaces.

The city said bylaw enforcement officers will be enforcing the restrictions and can hand out fines to people violating the public health orders.

Individuals and businesses can be fined for violating rules on gathering sizes or not enforcing physical distancing. The maximum fines are $1,296 for individuals and $5,000 for corporations.

This is a developing story. More to come.