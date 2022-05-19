'Outstanding' support for Whiteshell cottagers battling flood waters
As waters continue to rise on the already-swollen Winnipeg River system, cottagers in Whiteshell Provincial Park are sandbagging to protect properties at risk. Meanwhile, parks staff have been “absolutely outstanding” in their efforts to provide needed sandbags and other resources, said Ian Baragar of the Whiteshell Cottagers Association.
“Generally speaking, they’ve brought in a bigger sandbag machine, we have sandbag machines at various points. When they run out of bags or sand in one spot, they’ll switch to another. Locations are listed on our Whiteshell Cottagers Association website,” Baragar told CTV Morning Live on Thursday.
Baragar said most of the sandbagging efforts are along the Winnipeg River, which drains from Lake of the Woods and the vast areas of Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario west of Lake Superior.
“The major concern is up along the Winnipeg River, we have a number of lakes along the river and that area, the Winnipeg River-Whiteshell rain basin has seen more water than we have seen ever since we starting making records in the 1950s,” said Baragar.
The Winnipeg River isn’t the only concern in the area. Baragar said water levels had stabilized at Falcon Lake and at West Hawk Lake. However, he called recent heavy rain in the area, “the worst thing that can happen.”
Throughout the region, reports have emerged of reduced road access to cottage country as water spills over roads. Baragar says of the 4,000 cottages in the Whiteshell, many have been spared water and ice damage because they’re on higher ground. The same can’t be said for structures on or near lakes, such as boat houses, docks and lakefront cottages.
“At this point, water is still rising and we have a lot of widespread damage. It’s a double perfect storm between damage from ice and water.”
In many areas, winds blew slowly melting lake ice toward shore where it collected into large and destructive piles.
With the long weekend coming up, Baragar said the park is open but anyone travelling to or within the area should keep a sharp eye out for water on roads and road closures. He made specific reference to what expected would be the likely closure of the road to Betula Lake and the closure of PR 312. As of Thursday morning, Manitoba 511 shows PR 312 closed due to flooding from two kilometres east of the junction of Highway 44 to the vicinity of the Ontario border.
“Travel is not recommended to there. We don’t want people trapped and if you are, you’ve got to be prepared. Be sure to check Manitoba 511 for road closures, “said Baragar.
- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube
