

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Ashern, Man., are asking the public for help after 23 break-ins were reported at a variety of businesses between Jan. 2 and April 2.

The Mounties said some of the places broken into include a medical clinic, law office, arena and school. The incidents have been taking place in the early morning hours, and in most cases the suspect has broken a window to get inside.

Police said cash and other small items have been taken.

"We want to remind everyone in the area to be alert and vigilant," said Sgt. Richard Marshall of Lundar RCMP in a news release.

"If you see something, say something. Report any suspicious activity to police. For store owners, secure your doors and windows, keep outdoor lights on, and consider installing an alarm or video surveillance."

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Ashern RCMP at 204-768-2311 or Crime Stoppers.