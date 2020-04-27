WINNIPEG -- A 26-year-old man is facing numerous weapons charges following an investigation involving RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service.

On April 18, officers executed a search warrant at a property in the RM of Brenda-Waskada, located just outside Melita. Virden and Melita RCMP, the RCMP Emergency Response Team, the RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team and Winnipeg Police were involved in the investigation.

Officers seized over 30 prohibited, restricted and non-restricted firearms, along with ammunition and a small quantity of cocaine.

A handout image from the RCMP shows firearms seized after a search warrant was executed in the RM of Brenda-Waskada. (RCMP Handout)

Regan Breemersch of the RM of Brenda-Waskada has been charged with multiple firearms offences, including unsafe storage of a firearm, possessing a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number and possession weapons contrary to order.

Breemersch was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of cocaine.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.