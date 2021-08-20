WINNIPEG -- Overland flood warnings have been issued for parts of southwest and central Manitoba due to expected heavy rainfall in the coming days.

The Hydrologic Forecast Centre announced Friday that rivers and creeks in Brandon, Melita, Virden and the Interlake region, including the Fisher and Icelandic rivers, could be impacted by overland flooding.

“There is a potential for significant precipitation to occur in most parts of southern and central Manitoba starting today and ending sometime next Wednesday,” the province said in a statement. “Southwest Manitoba, including areas near Brandon, Melita and Virden and parts of central Manitoba as well as the Interlake region, could get in the range of 100 to 150 millimetres (mm) of rain in the next three to five days that could lead to overland flooding.”

The province said a high-intensity rainfall in the summer in excess of 130 millimetres in a short duration can create overland flooding and flash flooding, even if soil moisture is drier than normal. It could also lead to streets being flooded in urban areas if local drainage systems cannot handle high-intensity rain events.

In addition, there is the potential for thunderstorms in these areas, with the province saying they’re likely to occur Saturday or Monday.

The province said at the peak, the thunderstorms can bring in excess of 100 millimetres of rain in a very short time, but it is not known where exactly the storms could occur.