Advertisement
Pallister joins Manitoba's top doctor to discuss COVID-19 measures
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister speaks to media prior to the reading of the Speech from the Throne at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share:
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will be joining the province's top doctor on Thursday morning to discuss COVID-19 measures.
Pallister, along with Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building.
CTV News will live-stream this event.
Few details are known at this point as to what will be discussed. The province said the officials will be covering COVID-19 measures.
Manitoba's current round of health orders are set to expire on Feb. 12, 2021.
The province said the regularly scheduled COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m. has been cancelled. CTV News will update the COVID-19 details online.
This is a developing story. More details to come.