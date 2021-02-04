WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will be joining the province's top doctor on Thursday morning to discuss COVID-19 measures.

Pallister, along with Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

CTV News will live-stream this event.

Few details are known at this point as to what will be discussed. The province said the officials will be covering COVID-19 measures.

Manitoba's current round of health orders are set to expire on Feb. 12, 2021.

The province said the regularly scheduled COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m. has been cancelled. CTV News will update the COVID-19 details online.

This is a developing story. More details to come.