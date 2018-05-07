Plans to build a major housing and commercial development in the Parker Lands are moving ahead after all.

City planning officials rejected Gem Equities rezoning and subdivision applications saying a broader area plan was needed first.

An appeal of that decision was adjourned last month because the company's owner accused the committee's chair, Coun. John Orlikow, of being biased against the project. Orlikow refused to recuse himself, denying the accusation.

On Monday the committee heard department officials have now accepted the applications so the appeal isn't necessary.

They still require council approval.