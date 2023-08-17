PCs pledge parental education rights; NDP to bolster police in crime approach
On the campaign trail, the Progressive Conservatives have released a plan it says would give parents more rights over their child's education, and the Manitoba NDP is promising to take a tough approach to crime.
Just weeks away from the start of the new school year, the PC party says it wants to help educate parents on what is happening during the school day.
"Parents are telling me, 'I don't know what my kids are learning,'" Rochelle Squires, the PC Candidate for Riel said during an announcement Thursday.
Premier Heather Stefanson said if re-elected, a PC government would consult with parents and teachers to make changes to the Public Schools Act to give parents more rights over their kids' education.
"Parents know what is in the best interests of their children," said Stefanson, the leader of the PC party.
Stefanson says there are seven basic rights already in law; she would add four more.
Parents would be involved in addressing bullying and behaviour changes, they would have to give consent for any image of their child to be made or shared, they would be informed about the curriculum, and be given advance notice before any presentations are made from outside the school system.
"We have heard loud and clear from parents that they worry about losing touch with what matters most for their children, what they're learning, how they're feeling and if they're struggling," Stefanson said.
In Manitoba, there have been pushes by some to ban books about gender identity and sex education. The Manitoba NDP suggests the Tory campaign pledge is aimed at appeasing those views.
"In this case, they're clearly blowing a dog whistle about LGBTQ folks," NDP Leader Wab Kinew said.
The Manitoba Liberals also responded to the announcement saying it's not clear what problems this solves saying the announcement could have been an e-mail between parents and the school.
NDP PROMISE 'TOUGH ON CRIME APPROACH'
Meantime, the Manitoba NDP released its plan to deal with crime, ranging from bail reform to new legislation targeting drug dealers.
"Indigenous people, working people, the average person here in Manitoba are too often the victims of crime, and we need to provide a real response," Kinew said, as he released a five-point crime strategy.
This includes a promise to push the federal government on bail reform and implement stricter bail measures in Manitoba including standard qualifications for those who conduct bail hearings.
He says an NDP government would crack down on drug traffickers by introducing an Unexplained Wealth Act to allow police to get court orders requiring suspects to explain how they purchased assets over a certain amount.
The plan includes a $2.5 million rebate program on security updates such as alarms and cameras purchased by families and small businesses.
The fourth point focused on hiring 100 mental health workers to work with police while responding to nonviolent calls, which would cost of $12 million annually.
The final point of the strategy included a promise to end chronic homelessness in two terms by getting people into homes faster, which Kinew said would cost $20 million annually.
NDP LEADER SAYS HE WOULD SUPPORT MORE POLICE, ADVOCATES SAY THAT'S NOT THE ANSWER
When asked about the number of police officers in the province, Kinew said he was not satisfied and would support hiring more if that is what law enforcement agencies say they needed.
"There are huge parts of the city that we have too few people responding to emergency situations and crimes, and I also know that rural Manitoba deals with long wait times from the RCMP – through no fault of the RCMP, it has to do with staffing issues," Kinew said.
"First Nation police services in the province, as well as municipal police services, are also grappling."
This has the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg concerned. They say adding more police officers is not the answer.
"It's an old tired argument. It's a perception that many in the public do still have," said Kate Kehler, the executive director of the council. "The fact of the matter is that there is no evidence to prove that actually reduces crime. All the evidence proves that you actually need the social supports in order to address crime.
"If you make people desperate, they are going to make desperate and poor decisions."
Prior to the election campaign, Premier Heather Stefanson's government committed to a $10 million plan, which would see 24 new police officers brought to downtown Winnipeg.
The Progressive Conservative Party says it will release its crime strategy closer to the election. While the Manitoba Liberals released its strategy earlier in August promising to reduce crime by implementing provincial halfway houses.
