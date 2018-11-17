

The Winnipeg Police Service said they haven’t been able to confirm the identity of a man who was hurt during a hit and run on Friday.

Officers said around 8:10 p.m. they went to the McDermot Avenue and Sherbrook Street area because a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The pedestrian, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police said he is between 30 and 40 years old.

Officers said the driver left the scene, but their car was found a few blocks away and they have been identified.

No charges have been laid.

The traffic division continues to investigate. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to call 204-986-7085.