

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a woman is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 224 on Peguis First Nation.

Police were called at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old woman, had been heading south at the time of the crash, and she stopped and stayed at the scene.

Police said the woman who was hit, 42, had been walking on the highway.

The crash is under investigation with assistance from a forensic collision reconstructionist.