WINNIPEG -- The Pembina Trails School Division has decided to delay its decision on whether or not to transfer French immersion students.

On Wednesday night parents gathered at a meeting asking for the school board to hold off on making any decisions.

"I'm hoping that the board will make a decision, and maybe think of other options instead of moving these same French families back and forth, back and forth," said parent Beth Visser.

A recommendation before the school board is calling for 91 French immersion students at South Pointe School to move to two other schools within the division, because the school division said South Pointe is expecting far more students next year than it has room for.

After listening to parents and community members, the board decided to delay its decision.

Something parents and students, like Cailey MacMartin, are grateful for. Grade 5 student Cailey has been worried her best friend may have to switch schools.

"It's really good to hear that they're willing to speak with us and be transparent, I think that's really important in this whole thing, is that everybody's transparent, and open, and we work together towards what's best for the whole community," said Cailey’s mom Sarah MacMartin.

The school board is expected to make a decision at its next meeting on March 26.