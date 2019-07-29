RCMP said officers searched the area around York Landing, Man., throughout the night after a tip Sunday evening but have not made contact with two suspects in B.C. homicides.

The Mounties said officers will continue to search the York Landing area Monday, with the help of the Royal Canadian Air Force, as the manhunt continues.

“We understand this is a trying time for the community of York Landing,” said RCMP Cpl. Julie Counchaine at an update Monday morning.

“We ask them to remain vigilant, stay indoors as much as possible with their doors locked and report anything suspicious,” she said.

Mounties shifted their search Sunday from the area around Gillam, Man., after receiving a tip around 5:00 p.m., that two men matching the suspects’ description were seen in York Landing.

Mounties said officers on the ground have not made contact with the suspects and therefore cannot confirm that these are the wanted suspects.

Police said the remote community of York Landing is about 90 kilometres southwest of Gillam — where police spent last week searching for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, after a confirmed sighting last Monday evening.

York Landing is only accessible by air or, during the summer, by ferry. Courchaine noted there is a rail line that runs 25 kilometres south of York Landing.

Police officers on patrol in the York Landing area. (All photos: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

The two suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia lecturer Leonard Dyck and are also suspects in the fatal shooting of a couple — Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese.

The RCMP is reminding people not to approach the suspects. Anyone with tips or information is asked to call 911, or local police in the Gillam area at 204-652-2200 or in the Thompson area at 204-677-6911.