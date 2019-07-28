The RCMP is investigating a possible sighting of the B.C. homicide suspects in York Landing, Man. about 200 kilometres southwest of Gillam, Man. — the epicentre of the search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

The Mounties tweeted Sunday evening multiple resources are being sent to York Landing to investigate a tip that the two suspects are possibly in or near the community.

“A heavy police presence can be expected in the area,” RCMP said in a tweet.

Please do not disclose officer locations by posting photos of our officers in the community to social media. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 28, 2019

McLeod and Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia lecturer Leonard Dyck and are also suspects in the fatal shooting of a couple — Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese.