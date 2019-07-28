RCMP investigating possible sighting of B.C. homicide suspects in York Landing, Man.
Kam McLeod, left, and Bryer Schmegelsky, right, are seen in a Meadow Lake, Sask. co-op store Sunday, July 21 in surveillance footage released by RCMP. (Manitoba RCMP)
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 5:23PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, July 28, 2019 5:59PM CST
The RCMP is investigating a possible sighting of the B.C. homicide suspects in York Landing, Man. about 200 kilometres southwest of Gillam, Man. — the epicentre of the search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.
The Mounties tweeted Sunday evening multiple resources are being sent to York Landing to investigate a tip that the two suspects are possibly in or near the community.
“A heavy police presence can be expected in the area,” RCMP said in a tweet.
McLeod and Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia lecturer Leonard Dyck and are also suspects in the fatal shooting of a couple — Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese.