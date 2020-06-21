Advertisement
Person in hospital, dog dead after car rolls upside-down into pond
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service rescued one person from an upside-down and partially-submerged vehicle Sunday morning. (Souce: Facebook/Kevin Klein)
WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital after Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service rescued them from an upside-down and partially-submerged vehicle Sunday morning.
At 9:12 a.m., WFPS responded to reports of a vehicle in a retention pond in the 4000 block of Portage Avenue.
Once on scene, crews found an SUV in a pond on the Chapel Lawn funeral home property.
A WFPS spokesperson said crews and the water rescue team removed one person from the vehicle and transported them to hospital in stable condition. The spokesperson also said a dog was found dead in the vehicle.
As of 1:00 p.m. Sunday, the car was still in the pond.