WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority warned parents Thursday of potential exposure to COVID-19 at another Winnipeg school.

In a letter, it said someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 was at River East Collegiate on September 18th, when they may have been infectious.

“River East Collegiate is working closely with public health officials and following their recommendations. Upon learning of this information, the school facility immediately closed off areas used by the infected person and did not use these areas until after cleaning and disinfection occurred,” the letter said.

Despite the fact that the letter said the person may have been infectious, the WRHA said the overall risk to others at the school is low. It added the infection was not acquired at the school.

It said anyone identified as a close contact of the infected individual will be notified and given instructions for self-isolation. Testing may also be recommended.

River East Collegiate is the 15th school in Manitoba to have a COVID-19 case since classes resumed in September.